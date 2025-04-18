Japan's Tariff Negotiator Vows Utmost Effort on Return from U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa vowed Friday to do his utmost for the country's best interests, as he returned from a trip to the United States for talks on President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"I will thoroughly consider what is best for our country's interests and what is most effective, and work on this with priority and utmost effort," Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

The minister added that he will coordinate with the U.S. side to hold the next round of talks later this month.

"I said what must be said from the Japanese side, including that the U.S. tariff measures are deeply regrettable and that we strongly seek a review of the series of measures," Akazawa said.

He said he conveyed to Trump a message from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that Japan wants to achieve as swiftly as possible a comprehensive deal that would make both the Japanese and U.S. economies strong.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]