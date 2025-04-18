Japan's Territory Museum Reopens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward reopened after renovation on Friday with a new immersive theater.

The renovation is aimed at attracting the interest of young people to the history of four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan, the islands of Takeshima in the Sea of Japan, which are effectively controlled by South Korea, and the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by China.

The new theater uses a five-sided computer graphic exhibition with 13 projectors to take visitors on an immersive journey through nature scenes from the Takeshima and other islands, including encounters with animals such as sea lions, albatrosses and sea turtles.

The theater allows visitors to feel as if they are flying over the islands or diving in the ocean.

A reopening ceremony was held Friday with about 20 participants, including Manabu Sakai, minister for territorial issues, and lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties.

