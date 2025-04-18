New U.S. Ambassador Glass Arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Friday as he assumed his position as the United States' top envoy to the Asian ally.

"This is the country that captured our hearts about 15 years ago," Glass told reporters at the airport. According to the ambassador's wife, Mary, who arrived in Japan with Glass, their eldest son, Gordon, and his wife have lived in Japan for 13 years.

The new ambassador said that U.S.-Japan ties comprised the three key components of security, economy and friendship. He stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation because Japan is "in a very tough neighborhood," located near China, Russia and North Korea.

Glass said he is "extremely optimistic" that an agreement will be reached between Tokyo and Washington in their negotiations on U.S. tariffs, which he described as a "top priority."

He added that U.S. President Donald Trump is "the greatest dealmaker that we've ever had in the United States, so that's why we just have a lot of confidence."

