Japan, U.S. Finance Ministers Seen Holding Meeting Thurs.

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States are arranging to hold a meeting of Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday, sources have said.

They are expected to talk about currency policy, which U.S. President Donald Trump's administration hopes to discuss during the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations that have opened recently.

Kato is expected to visit Washington to attend a two-day meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging countries in Washington from Wednesday.

Regarding the currency issue, the Trump administration may urge Tokyo to address the yen's weakness against the dollar.

At a press conference Friday, Kato said he is looking for an opportunity for a meeting with Bessent during his U.S. visit.

