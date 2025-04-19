Japanese Soft Doughnuts to Debut in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 19 (Jiji Press)--A doughnut shop originating from Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, will open in New York on Tuesday, featuring its signature doughnut texture that is soft and moist.

The "I'm donut?" shop operated by Peace Put Co., a Fukuoka bakery business, will sell doughnuts with a teriyaki chicken filling and cream fillings using "matcha" green tea powder or sake, as well as items designed to match local taste.

Before its opening, the shop in Times Square held a preview event Friday. Its doughnuts are priced at 4 to 13 dollars each.

A product made from dough kneaded with mashed pumpkin, featuring a light and soft texture, has created a buzz on social media.

In Japan, Peace Put operates doughnut shops in Tokyo and Fukuoka's namesake capital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]