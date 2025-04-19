Onishi Becomes 3rd Japanese Astronaut to Command ISS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Takuya Onishi, 49, became the third Japanese astronaut to command the International Space Station on Saturday Japan time.

Onishi, who is on a long-term stay at the ISS, assumed responsibility for operating the space station and ensuring safety in emergencies. His two predecessors are Koichi Wakata, 61, who took the ISS command in 2014, and Akihiko Hoshide, 56, in 2021.

In the ISS, a change of command ceremony was held in the small hours of Saturday Japan time. Onishi received a "key" symbolizing command authority from his predecessor, a Russian astronaut.

Onishi gave a speech in Japanese following remarks in Russian and English.

"I think the fact that such a big role has been given me is proof that Japan's contribution to manned space development has been recognized by the international community and that there are expectations for its future," he said. "I'll do my best so I can meet the expectations."

