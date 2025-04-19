2 MSDF Ships Visit China-Linked Cambodian Naval Base

Newsfrom Japan

Ream, Cambodia, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ships made a port call at Cambodia's Ream naval base Saturday, marking the first time any foreign military vessel stops at the base since it underwent expansion work with support from China.

The two are the MSDF minesweeper tender Bungo and minesweeper Etajima with a combined crew of about 500. During their stay until Tuesday, crew members will interact with Cambodian naval members and others.

"Japan was chosen as the first country to make a port call as a result of the friendly relations accumulated with Cambodia," MSDF Capt. Shinsuke Amano said.

Amid concerns among the United States and others that the base may become a hub for the Chinese military, the Cambodian government is believed to have made considerations for diplomatic balance by accepting vessels from Japan, a U.S. ally.

The Ream base faces the Gulf of Thailand and is close to waters in the South China Sea contested by China, the Philippines and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]