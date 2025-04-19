MSDF Ships Make Port Call at China-Linked Cambodian Naval Base

Newsfrom Japan

Ream, Cambodia, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ships made a port call at Cambodia's Ream naval base Saturday, marking the first time any foreign military vessel stops at the base since it underwent expansion work with support from China.

Amid concerns among the United States and others that the base may become a hub for the Chinese military, the Cambodian government is believed to have made considerations for diplomatic balance by accepting vessels from Japan, a U.S. ally.

The Ream base faces the Gulf of Thailand and is close to waters in the South China Sea contested by China, the Philippines and others.

Expansion work was carried out from several years ago with Chinese financial aid. Western media outlets have reported on a secret agreement allowing China to use the base in exchange for the assistance.

The Cambodian government has denied the existence of such a deal. At a ceremony on April 5 this year to commemorate the completion of the expansion work, Prime Minister Hun Manet declared that there is nothing to hide and that vessels from all friendly countries are welcome.

