Tokyo Car Crash Victims Remembered 6 Years On

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved relatives of a mother and a daughter killed by a runaway car in Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro district commemorated the sixth anniversary of their deaths Saturday.

Takuya Matsunaga, 38, who lost his wife, Mana, 31, and daughter, Riko, 3, in the crash, and Mana's father, Yoshinori Uehara, 67, laid flowers and offered silent prayers at a monument near the crash site at 12:23 p.m., the time of the accident on April 19, 2019.

In the incident, the car ignored a red light to enter a crosswalk, fatally hitting the mother and daughter and injuring nine other people.

"I always think about Mana and Riko's smiling faces," Matsunaga told reporters afterward. "I conveyed to both my hope that they are peaceful in heaven."

"I want to meet the two and hug them, but I can't," Uehara said with tears in his eyes. "Something like this must never happen again."

