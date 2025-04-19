Protesters March in Tokyo for WWII Relief for Civilians, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Protesters marched in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district Saturday, demanding a legislative measure to provide relief for those who suffered damage in World War II, including civilians killed in air raids.

People who experienced U.S. air raids during the war and bereaved family members of war victims walked the streets with placards and banners, saying, "War-related problems have not been fully settled yet," and "Relief should be given without discrimination."

The event was organized by groups calling for state relief for victims of air raids and the Battle of Okinawa during the war, Korean war criminals convicted for their roles in the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military and Japanese soldiers detained in Siberia after the war.

It was the first joint march event among the four groups. About 70 people participated.

"We walked around Ginza, and young people became aware of this issue," said Shigeru Zukeyama, 81, head of a legal team seeking compensation for civilian damage caused by the Battle of Okinawa. "We'll keep repeating our appeal."

