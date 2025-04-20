L.A. Dodgers Star Ohtani, Wife Welcome 1st Child

Newsfrom Japan

Arlington, Texas, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, 30, said in an Instagram post Saturday that his wife, Mamiko, 28, has given birth to their first child, a baby girl.

In the post, he said, "I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter." He attached a photograph of the baby's feet and thanked those around him.

Ohtani was placed on Major League Baseball's paternity list and missed games Friday and Saturday.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that he received a text message from Ohtani showing how happy he was. Roberts added that he expects Ohtani to return to the lineup in Sunday's game with the Texas Rangers.

Ohtani announced his marriage with Mamiko in February last year and said in December that she was pregnant.

