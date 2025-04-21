New Method Developed to Make Cultured Meat Thicker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--A team led by University of Tokyo professor Shoji Takeuchi has developed a new method to make cultured meat as thick as about 1 centimeter.

Cultured meat is produced by multiplying livestock cells. Conventional methods resulted in thin pieces of such meat because efforts to make the meat thicker caused the cells to die from lack of nutrients.

By incorporating hollow fibers into the cell culture process, the team succeeded in creating meat that was about 1 centimeter thick and weighed about 11 grams.

In the new method, the team poured chicken cells and culture solution into a cell culture device with many hollow fibers, each slightly thicker than a strand of hair.

The inside of the cultured meat was also fresh, thanks to nutrients and oxygen seeping into the meat through the hollow fibers.

