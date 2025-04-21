Trump Raps "Nontariff Cheating" before Japan-U.S. Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump listed currency manipulation, value-added tax and automobile safety standards among what he called "nontariff cheating" practices in a social media post Sunday, ahead of high-level financial discussions with Japan.

Trump, who has long expressed frustration with the weaker yen, apparently tried to put pressure on Japan before Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hold talks as early as Thursday, during which they are expected to discuss foreign exchange issues. Bessent may ask the Japanese side to correct the yen's weakness against the dollar.

In his post, Trump said that VATs "act as tariffs and export subsidies." He cited as a problem imports from the United States being subject to VATs while exporters in Japan and European countries receive refunds.

Meanwhile, on auto safety standards, the president referred to "Japan's bowling ball test." Trump apparently meant a test used by Japan to measure the impact of a car hitting a pedestrian while in motion, by striking a heavy ball on the hood or elsewhere.

According to Japanese government officials, Trump took up the test at a summit meeting with the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2017 during his first administration. The president brought up the "bowling ball" issue in a speech in 2018 as well, complaining that if a ball dropped during the testing dented the car body, the car would be rejected.

