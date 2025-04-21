Aichi Man Rearrested, Newly Charged with Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Police served a fresh arrest warrant to a 21-year-old man on Monday on the charge of killing a high school girl from Tokyo whose body was found at the suspect's home in Aichi Prefecture late last month.

Masaki Eguchi was initially arrested on March 31 on suspicion of abandoning the body of Waka Kato, 16, at the house in the city of Ichinomiya in the central Japan prefecture.

The Aichi Prefectural Police Department's Ichinomiya station said Eguchi is newly charged with stabbing to death the high school student in the capital's Katsushika Ward between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 29. He has admitted to the charge.

According to investigative sources, the incident took place after Eguchi got into a quarrel with her over "Fortnite," a popular online battle game. Kato's body had tens of stab wounds.

The two became acquainted with each other through the game about four years ago. Kato visited Eguchi's home on March 28, and her family lost contact with her on March 29 morning. The family filed a missing-person report with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in the evening of the same day.

