Iris Ohyama to Boost Production Capacity in U.S.

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Iris Ohyama Inc. on Monday announced that it will increase its production capacity in the United States to cushion the impact of high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on products made in China.

The move by the Japanese household goods supplier reflects its concerns about increasing costs for exports of its products to the United States from China, which is taking retaliatory tariff measures against U.S. products.

The company will invest a total of some 13 million dollars in its U.S. unit’s four factories to expand its operations to make plastic components for storage products and to promote automated production. It will also establish a new facility for medical masks and build a new production line for disposal pet pads.

