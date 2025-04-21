Rice Prices at Supermarkets Hit Another Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The average price of rice at supermarkets across Japan hit another record high in the week through April 13, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

The average price stood at 4,217 yen per 5 kilograms, up 3 yen from the previous week, the 15th consecutive weekly increase.

While government-stockpiled rice has started to hit supermarket shelves, retail prices remained more than double those a year before.

The ministry held the first auction for the stockpiled rice on March 10-12, and rice sold at the auction began to be sold at supermarkets later that month. Agriculture minister Taku Eto said that the rice would become available at full scale around April 10.

A ministry survey showed last week that only 0.3 pct, or 426 tons, of the rice sold at the auction, totaling about 140,000 tons, reached retailers on March 17-30.

