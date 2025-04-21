Newsfrom Japan

(The first paragraph should have read "...its operator announced Monday." instead of as sent.)

Miffy Wonder Square to Open at Huis Ten Bosch

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Huis Ten Bosch, a theme park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, will launch the new "Miffy Wonder Square" area featuring Miffy, the popular Dutch character, on June 21, its operator announced Monday.

Miffy Wonder Square will have two main attractions allowing visitors to experience Miffy's worldview by plane and yacht. It also includes restaurants and a greeting gallery for photos with the character.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]