Japan, Dutch Leaders Agree to Strengthen Cooperation

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Dutch counterpart, Dick Schoof, agreed Monday to strengthen cooperation between their countries amid challenges such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's maritime ambitions.

The two leaders also announced an action plan calling for cooperation in a wide range of fields, including diplomacy, security, economy, and culture.

They met in Tokyo as part of the Ishiba administration's diplomatic events linked to the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

"As the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions becomes increasingly inseparable, close cooperation between the two countries is becoming more important than ever," Ishiba said at a joint press conference.

The Dutch leader said he hopes to deepen ties with Japan in all fields.

