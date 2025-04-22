Nomura to Acquire Macquarie's U.S., Europe Asset Management Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Nomura Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it will acquire Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie's U.S. and European public asset management business for 1.8 billion dollars.

The transaction, expected to close by the end of this year, is the Japanese securities house's biggest ever foreign deal.

"Through this transaction, Nomura will significantly expand the global capabilities and client footprint of its Investment Management Division," Nomura said.

The earnings mix of the division is expected to change from 70 pct domestic operations and 30 pct foreign operations to 40 pct domestic and 60 pct foreign.

The U.S. business, Macquarie Management Holdings Inc., is known for its strength in active asset management that aims for high returns.

