New U.S. Envoy Glass Wants to Meet Japanese Abductees' Families

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass said Tuesday that he wants to meet the family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, following his first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba the same day.

In their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Ishiba asked the ambassador for understanding and cooperation for resolving the abduction issue, to which Glass expressed full support.

"I'm looking forward to...meeting with the families so I can understand (the issue) even better," Glass told reporters after the meeting.

The two also discussed U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy, with the ambassador agreeing with Ishiba's call for wide-ranging cooperation that benefits both Japan and the United States.

Glass told reporters that he is optimistic that the two countries will be able to reach a deal in their ongoing trade talks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]