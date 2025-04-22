Casio Computer to Promote Takano to President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Casio Computer Co. said Tuesday that it will promote Executive Managing Officer Shin Takano to president and chief executive officer.

Takano, 64, will assume the post after a shareholders meeting on June 27. Current President and CEO Yuichi Masuda, 70, will step down to become an adviser. Chairman Kazuhiro Kashio, 59, will remain in his position but will lose his representative rights.

Casio said the management renewal is aimed at achieving sustainable growth and further enhancing the group’s corporate value.

Takano, who joined Casio in 1984, assumed his current post in April 2021. His career has focused on finance, including serving as chief financial officer.

Masuda was the first person outside Casio’s founding family to be appointed president in April 2023.

