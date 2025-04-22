Japan Emperor, Empress Host Spring Garden Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a spring garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Tuesday, with guests including manga artist Tetsuya Chiba.

The Imperial couple and other members of the Imperial Family chatted with some 1,400 guests, also including professional golfer Isao Aoki and Taeko Utsugi, former coach of the women's national softball team.

Speaking to Chiba, the Emperor said that the manga artist's works are read by people around the world. Chiba said that his works are based on his own experience of returning home from the former Manchuria in present-day northeastern China after the end of World War II. The Empress responded with words of sympathy.

Kurayoshi Takara, professor emeritus at the University of the Ryukyus, who is working to restore the fire-destroyed Shuri Castle in Okinawa Prefecture, told the Imperial couple that younger people are also joining the restoration work. The Empress said that she is looking forward to the completion of the work.

This year's spring party was the first in which Imperial Family members were divided into three groups and walked along separate routes to talk to guests. In past garden parties, Imperial Family members walked in a single line led by the Emperor, but this led to guests crowding up along the route and some participants feeling unwell as a result.

