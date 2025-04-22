Sendai to Host U.N. Disaster Reduction Conference in 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction will hold an Asia-Pacific ministerial conference in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, in autumn 2027, it was learned Tuesday.

Such a meeting will be held in Japan for the first time. The U.N. agency and the Japanese government will formally agree on the event soon.

The Asia-Pacific ministerial conference is held roughly every two years, allowing countries in the region to share findings and challenges about disaster prevention and response so that they could reduce damage from disasters.

The last gathering, held in the Philippines, was attended by over 7,000 people from more than 40 countries, including those from government bodies and research institutes.

According to the city government of Sendai, the 2027 conference is expected to review the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, adopted at a U.N. conference in 2015, and discuss new steps for cooperation.

