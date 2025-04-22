Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso to Finalize Merger Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. have begun coordination to conclude a final agreement on their management integration, it was learned Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Germany’s Daimler Truck AG, the parents of Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso, respectively, will establish a holding company that will own the units.

The two sides aim to sign the final agreement as early as May after completing procedures with relevant authorities.

The envisaged merger will realign Japan’s commercial vehicle industry into the Hino-Mitsubishi Fuso coalition and the bloc made up of Isuzu Motors Ltd. and its subsidiary UD Trucks Corp.

The industry is facing the need for structural reform to promote vehicle electrification and autonomous driving, while the management environment is becoming increasingly severe, partly due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

