Nissan to Launch Fully Remodeled Elgrand in FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will launch a brand-new edition of its Elgrand luxury minivan in fiscal 2026.

It will be the first time in 16 years for the Elgrand to be fully remodeled, underscoring the struggling automaker’s hopes for a turnaround.

The first-generation Elgrand was released in 1997 and gained popularity among family and business users. But the vehicle now lags behind rivals including Toyota Motor Corp.'s Alphard.

The new Elgrand model will be equipped with Nissan’s next-generation hybrid technology and have improved performance and quietness with lighter parts. Prices have yet to be announced.

“We will work to produce cars that exceed expectations by strengthening our development and production systems,” Nissan executive Akira Sugimoto said at the company’s headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]