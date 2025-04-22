IMF Slashes 2025 Global Growth Forecast to 2.8 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its global economic growth projection for 2025 to 2.8 pct, down 0.5 percentage point from its previous forecast in January.

The IMF revised down its growth forecasts for almost all countries, in light of the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

For 2026, the IMF projected a modest rebound in global growth to 3.0 pct.

Noting downside risks to the short- to medium-term outlook, the IMF said there is about a 30 pct probability of global growth in 2025 falling short of 2 pct, up from 17 pct in the October 2024 estimate. It also said that the United States has a 37 pct chance of entering a recession, up from 25 pct.

"The global economic system under which most countries have operated for the last 80 years is being reset (by the Trump tariffs), ushering the world into a new era," IMF Economic Counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]