ADB Chief Kanda Urges Maintaining Policies amid Uncertainty

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda said Tuesday that countries should maintain appropriate policies amid growing global economic uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.

"The first defense is...(to) stick to the right policy," such as structural reforms and expanding domestic demand, Kanda, a former senior Japanese Finance Ministry official, said at an event in Washington.

Trade conflicts, the big shifts in trade and other policies and the spillover to the financial markets are "big risks," Kanda said.

At the same time, he said that uncertainty was an opportunity for many countries in the Asia-Pacific region to diversify their industries and export destinations.

The ADB chief emphasized the importance of continuing policies such as promoting structural reforms, expanding domestic demand and seeking new trading partners, to make economies strong and resilient in such conditions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]