Japan PM Ishiba Meets with Amazon Executive

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Service (AWS) Inc., the cloud arm of U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ishiba said, "Japan's problem is that its population is decreasing at a frightening pace,"

"Technology plays a crucial role in solving the most important issue of our country," the prime minister also said, showing his hope for stronger cooperation with AWS.

Garman explained AWS's plans to increase investment in Japan and said that the company wants to support the Japanese economy.

