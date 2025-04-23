Japan's Horiba to Establish Production Base in Malaysia

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese measuring instrument maker Horiba Ltd. said Wednesday that subsidiary Horiba Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. will set up a production base in Kedah, Malaysia, with full-scale operations starting in January 2026.

It will be the Horiba group's first production base in Malaysia. Total investment, including the construction costs, will be about 1 billion yen.

At the new base, Horiba Malaysia will produce items including mass flow controllers, which control the flows of gases for semiconductor production.

The base will also have a laboratory, called Analytical Solution Plaza, for analysis of advanced materials, process monitoring for semiconductor manufacturing and measurement of gas emissions and waste liquids from factories.

Horiba Malaysia will move its head office functions from Penang to the new two-story base with a total floor space of 2,000 square meters. Its building will be completed in August 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]