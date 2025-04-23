MUFG Bank Hit by System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's MUFG Bank said Wednesday that its online banking service for retail customers was temporarily unavailable due to a system glitch.

The system problem occurred around 10:30 a.m., and was fixed about two hours later.

"It was not caused by a cyberattack, but the cause of the glitch is currently under investigation," an official from the bank's public relations department said.

In December last year, the bank's online banking service was disrupted by a cyberattack.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]