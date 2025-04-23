Japan Health Insurance Premium Rate to Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The National Federation of Health Insurance Societies, or Kenporen, said Wednesday that the average premium rate at corporate health insurance societies in Japan is expected to hit a record high of 9.34 pct in fiscal 2025.

The rate is projected to rise 0.03 percentage point from the previous year ended in March, affected by higher contributions to the medical care services for the elderly, according to the group of health insurance societies for employees of large corporations and their families.

Kenporen member societies are seen incurring an ordinary deficit of 378.2 billion yen, with 1,043 societies, or nearly 80 pct of the total, forecasting red ink.

The estimates for the group's 1,372 member societies are based on data for fiscal 2025 budgets collected from 1,368 societies.

Total premium revenue is estimated to rise 4.3 pct to 9,268.5 billion yen, reflecting wage increases and an expansion of the scope of participants in health insurance programs to cover part-time workers.

