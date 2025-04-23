Japan Emperor, Empress Mourn Death of Pope Francis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako sent Koro Bessho, grand chamberlain to the Imperial couple, to the Apostolic Nunciature to Japan in Tokyo to express condolences over the death of Pope Francis, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The Emperor met with Pope Francis at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in November 2019.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]