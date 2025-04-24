Osamu Suzuki Center to Open in India to Honor Late Chm.

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. and its Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unit have said they will establish a research base in India to honor the achievements of Osamu Suzuki, the late former president and chairman of the Japanese automaker.

The Osamu Suzuki Center of Excellence will be located in the northern state of Haryana, which borders the Indian capital of New Delhi, and the western state of Gujarat, it was announced at a commemorative event in the capital on Wednesday.

The center is expected to support the growth of India's manufacturing industry, as envisioned by the country, and facilitate efforts to spread the Japanese philosophy of monozukuri (manufacturing.)

Under the leadership of the late leader, who died in Japan in December last year, Suzuki entered the Indian market in the 1980s. He contributed to the country's industrial development and helped improve people's livelihoods, making Suzuki a world-class automaker.

