Japan to Introduce Own ESTA System in FY 2028

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan will introduce its own version of the United States' Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, in fiscal 2028, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said Wednesday.

"We aim to introduce (the system) in fiscal 2028 to cope with the rapidly increasing number of foreign visitors to Japan," he said at a meeting of the Judicial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives.

The Japanese version of ESTA will cover people from countries and regions that are exempt from the visa requirement for short-term stays.

Foreigners planning to visit Japan will be required to submit a form to the Immigration Services Agency to provide information on their purpose of travel and where they will stay. The agency will then notify them of its decision on whether they can travel to the Asian nation.

Those who are not given the green light to travel will not be able to board flights to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]