Japan to Increase Startups from "Kosen" Tech Colleges

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday presented a policy of supporting the establishment of startups by students and teachers from "kosen" colleges of technology to help shore up economic growth.

The policy, unveiled at a meeting on the government's New Capitalism initiative, is aimed at increasing startups, now concentrated in Tokyo, also in rural areas to revitalize the regions.

"We'll strongly support and boost entrepreneurship education at kosen colleges and the creation and growth of startups," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the meeting.

Also on Wednesday, the government decided to support 10 bases for innovation through cooperation between local industries and universities, including the University of Osaka and Kyushu University.

Nearly 70 pct of Japanese startups are located in Tokyo, but in recent years, colleges of technology are beginning to establish such companies. Japan has 58 such institutes nationwide, drawing expectations for their strong potential to resolve local problems and revitalize local economies.

