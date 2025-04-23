Japan Lenders Daishi Hokuetsu, Gunma Mulling Biz Integration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regional lenders Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group Inc. and Gunma Bank are planning a business integration as early as spring 2027, it was learned Wednesday.

If realized, the deal could create the third-largest regional bank group in Japan, behind Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. and Concordia Financial Group Ltd., which includes Bank of Yokohama.

Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group has Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, which mainly operates in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata, under its wing, while Gunma Bank mainly covers neighboring Gunma Prefecture.

The two sides, whose total assets exceed 21 trillion yen on a consolidated basis, aim to reach a basic agreement on the integration soon.

Daishi Hokuetsu Bank and Gunma Bank forged a partnership agreement in 2021 and has since worked together in operations related to business succession and regional revitalization.

