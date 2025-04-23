U.S. Marines Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Women in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 23 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa prefectural police have sent prosecutors papers on two U.S. Marines suspected of sexually assaulting women in the southernmost Japan prefecture, police sources said Wednesday.

The cases of the Marines, each in his 20s, were referred to prosecutors April 7. The police notified the matter to the Okinawa government within the day.

One of the two is suspected of nonconsensual intercourse by sexually assaulting an acquaintance in January, and the other of sexually assaulting a woman and injuring another at a military base in March, the sources said.

Both incidents came to light when the victims consulted police.

The suspects, both in the hands of the United States, accepted police interviews on a voluntary basis.

