Japan, Switzerland to Work for Int'l Meeting on Ukraine Mines

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Switzerland on Wednesday agreed to work for the success of an international conference on demining for Ukraine that the Asian country will host in autumn.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Tokyo between Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis.

Iwaya praised Switzerland's efforts for peace in Ukraine and for recovery and reconstruction of the war-torn country.

The two officials exchanged views on the situation in East Asia, including North Korea, which is strengthening military cooperation with Russia. They confirmed that their countries will continue cooperating closely to deal with the situation.

