High Levels of PFAS Found in Blood of Osaka Factory Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 23 (Jiji Press)--A survey has found high levels of a PFAS organic compound in the blood of former and current workers at Daikin Industries Ltd.'s Yodogawa plant in Osaka Prefecture, it was announced Wednesday.

In the survey, a team including Kyoto University checked the blood of about 1,200 people, such as plant workers and residents living near the factory, which had used PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often called "forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment.

The team found high levels of PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, a type of PFAS, in the blood of workers. The PFOA levels for seven current and former employees were about 38 times those for residents. Of the seven, three showed signs of interstitial lung disease.

The results of the survey were published in an industrial medicine journal of a research institute under the jurisdiction of the health ministry.

A civic group looking into PFAS pollution in Osaka, including members of the research team, held a press conference in the prefecture's namesake capital to announce the results.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]