Applications for Nintendo Switch 2 Exceed Expectations

Kyoto, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. has received significantly more-than-expected applications in the first lottery sales of its new Switch 2 video game console, President Shuntaro Furukawa said in a post on X on Wednesday.

There were about 2.2 million applications in Japan alone, Furukawa said, adding that a large number of applicants are expected to lose the lottery.

The Japanese company accepted applications on its official e-commerce site on April 4-16, and will announce the results as early as Thursday afternoon.

Losers will be carried over automatically into the second round of lottery set to start as early as Monday afternoon.

Starting on Thursday, game shops across the country will accept reservations and applications to lottery sales of the Switch 2, which is scheduled to go on sale on June 5.

