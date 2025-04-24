Toyota to Invest 88 M. Dollars in West Virginia Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will spend 88 million dollars at a plant in West Virginia to make drivetrain components for hybrid vehicles.

This will bring the total investment in the plant to more than 2.8 billion dollars, the Japanese automaker said.

Using the additional investment, the plant will assemble the next generation of hybrid transaxles, which help to transfer power seamlessly between the engine, motor and wheels.

The production of the hybrid transaxles is scheduled to start in late 2026 for use in future Toyota and Lexus models.

