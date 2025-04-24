Japan Lower House Passes AI Promotion Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, passed a bill on Thursday to promote the development of artificial intelligence technology and take steps to mitigate its risks.

The legislation is expected to be enacted during the current parliamentary session set to end in June after deliberations at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The bill calls for setting up a task force, to be led by the prime minister, to craft a basic plan to promote AI development.

The government will be required to investigate AI-related cases such as human rights violations and provide instruction and advice to serious violators.

