U.S., Japan Not to Discuss Currency Targets: Bessent

Washington, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The United States has no plans to discuss currency targets in talks with Japan, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday.

"We are looking at multiple factors, tariffs, nontariff trade barriers, currency manipulation, and government subsidies of labor and fixed capital investment," Bessent told reporters in Washington, referring to negotiations with Japan.

"It's all the one negotiation," he said, while adding, "Absolutely no currency targets."

"We would expect the Japanese to honor the G-7 agreement," he said, referring to an agreement among the Group of Seven major industrial countries that limits foreign exchange intervention to containing excessive fluctuations.

Bessent is scheduled to hold talks with Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato in Washington as early as Thursday.

