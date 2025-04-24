2 Regional Lenders in Japan Agree to Merge in 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regional lender Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group Inc. and Gunma Bank said Thursday that they have reached a basic agreement on their management integration in April 2027.

The business integration is aimed at improving profitability by expanding the management scale of both sides at a time when competition among banks is intensifying due in party to the Bank of Japan's interest rate hikes and the country's declining population.

Their management integration, if realized, will bring their consolidated total assets to over 21 trillion yen on a simple sum basis and make the new entity a leading regional bank group in the nation.

Daishi Hokuetsu Financial is the parent company of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, based in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan. Gunma Bank is headquartered in the neighboring prefecture of Gunma.

Daishi Hokuetsu Financial will be renamed to become a holding company of a new financial group that will control the two banks. The name of the new holding company and the location of its head office will be decided in a final agreement to be concluded in March 2026.

