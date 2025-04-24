Japan, U.S. to Hold 2nd Round of Tariff Talks on Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States will hold the second round of tariff negotiations in the United States on Wednesday, Japanese government and ruling coalition officials said Thursday.

Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will visit the United States for three days starting Wednesday for the talks, the officials said.

Both sides "have their own priorities and we'll mainly discuss the topics we're interested in," Akazawa told reporters. "I want to broadly decide what the topics will be in the second round," he said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference that the Japanese government will continue to do its best.

In the previous round in Washington on April 16, the two sides agreed to reach an agreement as soon as possible. The ministerial session was preceded by a meeting between Akazawa and U.S. President Donald Trump that was held on short notice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]