TSE to Ask Firms to Lower Minimum Trading Unit to 100,000 Yen

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange will ask listed companies to lower the minimum amount of money required for stock trading to around 100,000 yen to help revitalize the equity market, according to its policy announced Thursday.

Under the policy, included in a report by the TSE’s study group on small-size investments, the biggest Japanese stock exchange will request companies to consider taking measures including stock splits.

The TSE’s listing regulations include an obligation for companies to make an effort to set their minimum investment threshold at less than 500,000 yen.

Companies are working on the matter. Over 420 firms have voted to split their shares after the TSE requested the threshold be lowered in 2022.

The median value of minimum investment units on the TSE stood at about 130,000 yen as of the end of March this year, higher than in major overseas markets. The median in the United States was around 18,000 yen.

