Mitsubishi Chemical to Quit Fiber Dyeing Biz

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. said Thursday that it will withdraw from all operations of Tosen Co., a unit that dyes wigs and synthetic and natural fibers.

Tosen, based in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, is expected to cease production and sales by the end of March 2026 in response to weak demand in the fiber dyeing business, its core operations.

Mitsubishi Chemical is also considering dissolving Tosen and making its 36 employees redundant.

Tosen was established in 1949 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical in 2017.

For fiscal 2025, Tosen expects sales of 750 million yen and core operating profit of 80 million yen.

