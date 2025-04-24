Toyota's Global Vehicle Sales Fall in Fiscal 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that its parent-only global vehicle sales fell for the first time in four years in fiscal 2024, which ended last month.

The Japanese automaker sold 10,273,719 vehicles globally, down 0.3 pct from the previous year.

The company saw its sales in Japan decrease 1.6 pct to 1,505,255 units, the first decline in three years, due to the fallout of its vehicle test fraud and a recall of the Prius hybrid.

Overseas sales slipped 0.1 pct to 8,768,464 units, the first fall in four years. In China, where competition with local manufacturers is intensifying, Toyota's sales fell 5.9 pct.

Toyota's global vehicle production sagged 2.9 pct to 9,679,470 units, the first drop in four years. Of them, domestic output fell 2.2 pct to 3,236,420 units.

