Japan, Luxembourg Leaders Agree to Step Up Cooperation

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan and Luxembourg agreed Thursday to step up cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and financial fields, ahead of the 100th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027.

At their meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba noted that a lunar rover developed in Luxembourg is included in a lunar module developed by a Japanese company to reach the moon in June.

Praising that Japan-Luxembourg cooperation has expanded to space, Ishiba said that he hopes to further accumulate concrete cases of bilateral cooperation.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden responded that he strongly hopes to strengthen bilateral relations.

On Wednesday, Frieden visited the Luxembourg pavilion at the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

