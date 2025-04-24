Narita Airport Reports 16 Pct Passenger Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., April 24 (Jiji Press)--The overall passenger count at Narita International Airport in fiscal 2024 increased 16 pct from the previous year to 40,774,055, topping 40 million for the first time in five years, the airport's operator said Thursday.

In the year through March, the number of foreign passengers on international flights jumped 27 pct to 22,734,375 due to strong inbound demand, hitting a record high for the second straight year.

In March alone, the number of non-Japanese international passengers using the airport near Tokyo rose 11 pct from a year earlier to 2,003,482, a record high for the month.

The operator estimates that 1,172,800 passengers will use the airport during the Golden Week holiday period from Friday through May 6, a 23.3 pct increase from last year.

The peaks will be Friday for departures and May 6 for arrivals, it added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]